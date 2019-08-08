Kerala University debars Sivarenjith

The University of Kerala has decided to permanently debar the prime accused in the University College attack case R. Sivarenjith and cancel his MA registration. The decision was taken by the Syndicate on Thursday.

The university also decided to scrutinise the degree exam results of Sivarenjith, A.N. Nazeem and P.P. Pranav, all of who were facing charges of committing malpractice in the civil police officer recruitment process conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission.

A three-member Syndicate subcommittee, constituted in the aftermath of the attack to probe inadequacies in the examination system, found lapses on the part of the University College authorities in adhering to the examination manual. Based on their findings, the Syndicate decided to initiate action against three teachers, Thankamany M.K., S. Krishnankutty and Abdul Latheef, who were in charge of the conduct of examinations in the college at various points of time.