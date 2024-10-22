Kerala University centre for regenerative medicine to spur translational research in healthcare

Kerala University is poised to make significant strides in health-care innovation with the inauguration of the Advanced Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research in Cutaneous Biology (AcREM-Stem).

The cutting-edge facility, which will be formally inaugurated on Wednesday (October 23,2024), is expected to harness the potential of regenerative medicine — an emerging field that utilises stem cells, biomaterials, and bioactive molecules to repair and replace damaged tissues and organs.

AcREM-Stem Director Sreejith P. points out that regenerative medicine holds tremendous promise for addressing chronic and degenerative diseases, including skin conditions, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and neurodegenerative disorders. However, significant obstacles in translational research have impeded its widespread clinical application. ACReM-Stem seeks to overcome these challenges through pioneering research and technological advancements tailored to meet critical healthcare needs.

The key initiatives of the centre, he added, will include the establishment of a state-of-the-art 3D bioprinting laboratory focused on organ and tissue engineering. “This facility will concentrate on developing solutions for chronic wound healing, hair regeneration, and cartilage repair. Moreover, ACReM-Stem plans to create cellular and animal disease models for therapeutic testing and explore alternative animal models for toxicity and drug metabolism studies. It will also advance regenerative pharmacology and investigate next-generation nanoparticles and herbal treatments for degenerative conditions,” he said.

With a total investment of ₹4.44 crore, the centre is being established with the support of the Higher Education department under the Scheme for Performance Linked Encouragement for Academic Studies and Endeavour (PLEASE).

Plans are also afoot to facilitate early-phase clinical trials under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) conditions. It will integrate omics-based methodologies for early biomarker discovery, mRNA (a form of nucleic acid which carries genetic information) vaccine development, and AI-driven diagnostic tools. Biorepositories for human tissues and blood samples will also be established, alongside comprehensive training programs for students, scientists, and healthcare professionals.