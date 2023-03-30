Kerala University Budget focusses on attaining global standards in education

March 30, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The University of Kerala has set a lofty goal of attaining global standards through various reforms such as fostering industry linkages and ensuring the optimal utilisation of translational research centres and laboratories in its annual Budget for 2023-24 that was presented on Thursday.

The Syndicate sub-committee on finance convener K.H. Babujan presented a balanced Budget that anticipates a revenue and expenditure of ₹810.13 crore at a Senate meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal.

The Budget has announced plans to constitute a governing body to spearhead efforts for pioneering research work in various fields that would yield patents and publications. Research will also be encouraged in areas that attract consultancy and sample analytical works from external agencies. Besides enhancing facilities at the university’s Central Laboratory for Instrumentation and Facilitation (CLIF) on the Karyavattom campus, each study department and centre will be encouraged to collaborate with various institutions for at least one project every year. A separate department and a single-window system will be instituted for the purpose. An amount of ₹50 lakh has been earmarked for such purposes.

Translation study centre

The university will establish A.R. Raja Raja Varma Memorial Translation Study Centre at an outlay of ₹50 lakh to spearhead efforts to translate acclaimed literary works from across the world. The Budget has allocated ₹1 crore to introduce tools for augmented reality and virtual reality development at the CLIF. A further allocation of ₹30 lakh has been made for strengthening the activities of the laboratory.

A reading hall that will function round-the-clock will be established on the Karyavattom campus at a cost of ₹1 crore. Rose gardens will be created at various locations across the campus with a wide variety of roses at a cost of ₹30 lakh.

Aquatic complex

An aquatic complex, including a swimming pool, will be established near the Hymavathy pond in Karyavattom. An allocation of ₹50 lakh has been made for its preliminary activities. A sports complex will also be constructed on the University Stadium premises with support from the Kerala State Sports Council and the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs. An amount of ₹1 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

The university hopes to improve the academic standards of the University College of Engineering through collaborations with Technopark firms for various projects. An amount of ₹10 lakh has been kept aside for the purpose.