Kerala University appointment: KSU blocks VC’s car

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 July 2021 10:58 IST

Nepotism alleged in the appointment of Editor of Malayalam Lexicon

Protesting the Kerala University’s appointment of a Sanskrit Professor as Editor of the Malayalam Lexicon, activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) on Wednesday attempted to block Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai’s car.

They also waved black flags at him, as he was about to reach the University premises on Wednesday morning. Five activists of the KSU rushed in front of the vehicle, attempting to block its way, in front of the AKG centre, located near the university.

Police immediately swung into action, removing the protesters from the spot. The five of them were arrested and taken to the Armed Reserve (AR) camp. The protest was against the appointment of H. Poornima, a Professor in the Department of Sanskrit General, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, on deputation as Editor of the Lexicon.

Save University Campaign Committee, a whsitleblower group, had alleged nepotism in the appointment of Prof. Poornima, wife of R. Mohanan, the Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The group had accused the university of modifying the criterion for appointment in violation of the university norms to suit the applicant. She had dismissed the allegations and pointed out that she was appointed on the basis of a thorough selection procedure.