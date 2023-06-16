Kerala University announces list of four-year degree programmes

June 16, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University has announced the list of undergraduate (UG) programmes that will be piloted in the four-year degree mode this academic year.

The teaching departments of the university will offer B.A. Honours in Languages and Communication Skill, B.A. Honours in Political Science and Public Administration, and B.Sc. Honours in Life Sciences at the Karyavattom campus. The University Institute of Technology (UIT), directly managed by Kerala University, will offer a four-year B.Com (Professional) course.

Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the university, conveyed the decision at the meeting of Vice-Chancellors that was chaired by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Prof. Kunnummal said the university has commenced steps to prepare the curricula for the programmes. While the BA programmes are currently taught in Delhi University and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the B.Sc. course is offered by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The existing syllabi in such prominent institutions will be referred to while preparing the course contents, he added.

While the programmes will be of multidisciplinary nature, the parent department is yet to be designated for the courses.

The Vice-Chancellor added the university has called for expressions of interest (EoI) from affiliated colleges that have been offering UG courses and their corresponding postgraduate courses for at least 10 years for launching four-year degree programmes this year. Colleges which fulfil the eligibility criterion have been directed to respond by June 20.

The university will organise a workshop on July 6 to evolve a strategy for the full-scale launch of four-year programmes next academic year. Board of Studies members and subject experts will attend the programme that will be inaugurated by the Higher Education Minister.

Forged document

Prof. Kunnummal confirmed that the degree certificate allegedly possessed by Kerala Students Union (KSU) leader Ansil Jaleel is a forged one. An inquiry conducted by the Controller of Examinations revealed that no degree certificate had been issued with the particular register number as reported by a section of the media. The university will adopt legal measures against the use of such fake documents made in the name of the institution, he added.

