Kerala University accused of attempting to regularise library staff

The varsity accused of not reporting vacancies such as of 54 contract library workers to the PSC

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 03, 2022 19:57 IST

The Save University Campaign Committee has accused the Kerala University of making efforts to regularise 54 contract library workers without reporting such vacancies to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

The forum alleged the university has withheld information regarding such posts despite many others reporting similar vacancies for library assistants. They have submitted petitions to the Governor and the Chief Minister seeking steps to ensure the vacancies were duly reported to the PSC.

According to committee chairman R.S. Sasikumar and secretary M. Shajarkhan, other universities including Mahatma Gandhi University, Calicut University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kannur University, and Kerala Agricultural University, have reported vacancies to the Kerala PSC. Nearly 3,000 job aspirants appeared for the PSC examination for such posts in July, they added.

With rank lists prepared on the basis of the number of reported vacancies, the failure to provide details of such unfilled posts could affect several job aspirants. Besides, those from backward communities were also bound to be affected, the organisation claimed.

