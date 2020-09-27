Kerala UDF convener steps down

Mr. Behanan said the allegations that he had developed difference of opinion with senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy had pained him.

Kerala United Democratic Front (UDF) convener Benny Behanan stepped down from the post on Sunday. The resignation letter will be send to the party leadership shortly, Mr. Behanan told media persons in Kochi.

Mr. Behanan’s resignation comes in the wake of the demand of some party leaders.

He has been criticised for holding two posts simultaneously. Incidentally, Mr. Behanan, who was appointed as the convener of the Congress-led political alliance in the State, was subsequently elected as the Member of Parliament from Chalakudy constituency.

