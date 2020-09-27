Kerala

Kerala UDF convener steps down

Kerala United Democratic Front (UDF) convener Benny Behanan stepped down from the post on Sunday. The resignation letter will be send to the party leadership shortly, Mr. Behanan told media persons in Kochi.

Mr. Behanan’s resignation comes in the wake of the demand of some party leaders.

He has been criticised for holding two posts simultaneously. Incidentally, Mr. Behanan, who was appointed as the convener of the Congress-led political alliance in the State, was subsequently elected as the Member of Parliament from Chalakudy constituency.

Mr. Behanan said the allegations that he had developed difference of opinion with senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy had pained him.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2020 1:27:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-udf-convener-steps-down/article32707440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story