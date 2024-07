Motor Vehicles department (MVD) personnel in Kerala booked a two-wheeler owner on Tuesday on charge of procuring a fake pollution-under-control certificate from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, after the vehicle failed the pollution test here.

The vehicle owned by a trader on TD Road failed the test here again on Tuesday. The owner reportedly admitted to have sent a photograph of the vehicle to his friend, an auto consultant in Rampur, who allegedly forged the document.