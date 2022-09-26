Kerala turning into hotspot of terrorism, fringe elements: Nadda

He says LDF govt. extending tacit support to people who indulge in violence

Calling Kerala a hotspot of terrorism and fringe elements, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda on Monday accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of extending tacit support to the people who indulge in violence.

He was speaking after inaugurating a convention of booth presidents in the capital as part of efforts to keep the party machinery ready for the upcoming elections.

“The ordinary citizen in Kerala is not finding it safe with an increase in violence by such elements. The State-sponsored violence is also one of the reasons. People of Kerala will be in danger because of the LDF government and its policies, which has led to doubling of debts. This government is also involved in corruption with the Chief Minister’s Office coming within the ambit of the gold smuggling case. There are also accusations of nepotism in appointments in universities. The ideology of the Left government has also been diluted as they have also fallen prey to dynasty rule,” said Mr. Nadda.

He sought to compare the State government's record with the "largesse" from the Union government for the development of basic infrastructure and for welfare activities in the State. He talked at length about the various Centrally funded schemes. He also claimed that India's image had now undergone a transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid accusations from the Opposition-ruled States of undermining the principles of cooperative federalism, Mr. Nadda said the BJP was a national party with national aspirations, but at the same time it respected regional aspirations. “We believe in co-operative federalism, but there is no compromise on our national commitment,” he said.

He exhorted booth presidents to go to the booths and to the roots to talk to the people of the kind of government that “is ruling Kerala and the changes that Mr.Modi is bringing to the State”.

Earlier, the party’s newly-appointed Kerala Prabhari (in charge) Prakash Javadekar said the party workers need not be disappointed by the BJP's lack of parliamentary success in the State till now, as it was set to change in the near future.

"It is a bipolar polity where the third pole takes time to rise. In the past 30 years, people have shown increasing faith in the BJP. You are here today as a force in State politics. But, don't think that our progress in Kerala would be slow and gradual. It will be a straight jump to power rather than a progressive increase. The wave which has come to many States will have an impact in Kerala also. The UDF and the Congress have lost the confidence of the people due to dynasty politics and corruption. Nobody wants them to return," he said.

BJP State president K. Surendran, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, MP, and other BJP leaders were present.