Kerala truck driver’s family demands deployment of Army at landslip site at Ankola

The relatives of Arjun, the truck driver from Kannadikkal in Kozhikode district, who has been caught in a landslip at Ankola in Karnataka, have demanded the services of the Army at the site, alleging that the rescue operations were not up to the mark.

Arjun’s mother Sheela told reporters in Kozhikode on July 20 (Saturday) that the family had lost trust in the rescue operations since it was too slow and modern technology was not being used. “It has been five days, and we do not even know if he is alive. The local police did not respond well when we complained at first, and officials did not take us seriously initially. We have lost valuable time due to the delay in response. They have no value for human life,” she said.

Arjun’s sister Anju said though the weather was bad on previous days, it was much better on Saturday. However, the rescue operations had not progressed much. “The Army can do a better job in these circumstances. We have mailed the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi with this demand,” she said.

Ms. Sheela said the authorities were reluctant to reveal the number of lorries and bodies found under the pile of mud.

