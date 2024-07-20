ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala truck driver’s family demands deployment of Army at landslip site at Ankola

Published - July 20, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The relatives of Arjun, the truck driver from Kannadikkal in Kozhikode district, who has been caught in a landslip at Ankola in Karnataka, have demanded the services of the Army at the site, alleging that the rescue operations were not up to the mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun’s mother Sheela told reporters in Kozhikode on July 20 (Saturday) that the family had lost trust in the rescue operations since it was too slow and modern technology was not being used. “It has been five days, and we do not even know if he is alive. The local police did not respond well when we complained at first, and officials did not take us seriously initially. We have lost valuable time due to the delay in response. They have no value for human life,” she said.

Arjun’s sister Anju said though the weather was bad on previous days, it was much better on Saturday. However, the rescue operations had not progressed much. “The Army can do a better job in these circumstances. We have mailed the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi with this demand,” she said.

Ms. Sheela said the authorities were reluctant to reveal the number of lorries and bodies found under the pile of mud.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US