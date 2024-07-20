GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala truck driver’s family demands deployment of Army at landslip site at Ankola

Published - July 20, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The relatives of Arjun, the truck driver from Kannadikkal in Kozhikode district, who has been caught in a landslip at Ankola in Karnataka, have demanded the services of the Army at the site, alleging that the rescue operations were not up to the mark.

Arjun’s mother Sheela told reporters in Kozhikode on July 20 (Saturday) that the family had lost trust in the rescue operations since it was too slow and modern technology was not being used. “It has been five days, and we do not even know if he is alive. The local police did not respond well when we complained at first, and officials did not take us seriously initially. We have lost valuable time due to the delay in response. They have no value for human life,” she said.

Arjun’s sister Anju said though the weather was bad on previous days, it was much better on Saturday. However, the rescue operations had not progressed much. “The Army can do a better job in these circumstances. We have mailed the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi with this demand,” she said.

Ms. Sheela said the authorities were reluctant to reveal the number of lorries and bodies found under the pile of mud.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.