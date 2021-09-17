Kerala tribal youth death: family demands proper probe

KANNUR:

17 September 2021 14:17 IST

The family members of an 18-year-old tribal youth, who was found hanging in a vacant house, inside Aralam farm, have demanded a proper inquiry into the death and have submitted a petition to the District Police Chief ( Rural ) on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The father of the victim, Jithu, suspected that it was a murder and also demanded action against the police for registering false statements and for deviating the case.

The family members have alleged that there is an effort by the Aralam police to convert the death as suicide, even without conducting a proper inquiry and registering false details and statements in the FIR.

The deceased was found hanging to a window on August 29 in a vacant house inside Aralam farm. However, the police in the FIR have falsely registered a statement that the body was found hanging inside his house, said Kuttai, father of the deceased.

Mr. Kuttai ruled out the possibility of his son committing suicide due to mental issues. However, the police forced his family to sign a declaration that the victim had mental issues, without his knowledge when he was away from the town.

The police did not record the statement, which he had told them. Instead, they prepared the FIR based on the statement provided by the party members and promoters, who came to the station, he alleged.

The police visited his house only after four days that too due to media pressuafter the death and that too only after it became a news, he pointed.

Usha, aunty of the deceased said false information has been registered in the FIR. There were several injuries on the body, but it has not come in the postmortem report, she alleged. The police on behest of others are trying to make the death a suicide, she alleged.

There are several flaws in the inquiry, said Sreeram Koyyon, president of Adivasi Dalit Munnet Samithi, who accompanied them.

There is an attempt to convert the death into a suicide, which is evident from the FIR and the intervention of political party members in the issue, he alleged. The Samithi along with the family would stage a strong protest if there is no proper inquiry in the issue, he added.

Meanwhile, District Police Chief (Rural) Navneet Sharma said that the prima facie evidence proves that it's a case of suicide. However, there is an inquiry going into the incident and he has sought a report in the case, he added.