Kerala tribal woman accuses husband, middleman of forcing her to donate kidney

The police have launched an investigation following allegations by a 29-year-old woman from the Paniya tribal community that her husband and a middleman coerced her into donating her organs for money and threatened her when she refused.

The complainant, a resident of Nedumpoyil near Peravoor, reported that her husband, Anil Kumar, and a middleman named Benny, from Perumthotty, threatened to kill her when she declined to donate her kidney in exchange for money. The woman, speaking to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, revealed that in 2014, Benny facilitated the sale of her husband’s kidney for ₹6 lakh. Benny had also previously sold his own kidney. They became acquainted through work, and Benny convinced Anil to donate his kidney for financial gain.

The woman alleged that she has been facing pressure from her husband and Benny to sell her kidney for over 18 months. Benny allegedly prepared all necessary documents and made arrangements in Ernakulam. On May 14, she allegedly visited Lakeshore Hospital after Benny told her Anil was in a critical condition. Upon arrival, she encountered a Muslim family from Kannavam who needed a kidney for a 17-year-old girl. Despite being offered ₹9 lakh, she refused to donate her kidney.

The woman claimed that she left Ernakulam with the help of a neighbour and later filed a complaint with the police. She also accused the police of not taking her complaint seriously, having reported the case to multiple police stations, including Kelakalm, Kannur, Peravoor, and Irrity.

Organ trade

The woman further alleged that Benny had profited significantly from the organ trade, receiving ₹40 lakh for kidney donations and even more for liver donations, while donors were paid only ₹9 lakh. She accused Benny of orchestrating the illegal trade and exploiting around fifty people.

Despite these allegations, the police suspect a monetary dispute behind the woman’s withdrawal. They suspect that she may have initially consented to the transaction and later demanded a higher commission. Peravoor DySP Ashraf Thengalallandiyil, who is leading the investigation, said that the case is being investigated under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

