Kerala

Kerala tree-felling case: Revenue Minister K. Rajan defends Revenue Department

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Monday defended the Revenue Department over the tree-felling case. Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Rajan said that there was no lapse on the part of the department.

He said the government order was very clear. “The order was issued as demanded by farmers, people of Adivasi communities, MLAs, and various organisations. We are ready for any investigation including that by the Enforcement Directorate. The Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) has announced a probe into the matter. Let the investigators submit its report,” Mr. Rajan said, adding that deliberate attempts were being made to destroy the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala.


