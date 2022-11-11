Kerala Treasuries department gets new headquarters

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 11, 2022 21:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday urged the Department of Treasuries staff to exercise utmost caution to keep their department safe from online fraud. He was speaking after inaugurating the new headquarters of the department at Pattom here.

The government intends to streamline treasury activities further. Cybersecurity has been strengthened in the department as part of a modernisation programme, he said.

Modernisation of government departments is also aimed at strengthening the civil service, which, in turn, will help provide better service to the people, he said, adding that biometric punching will be introduced in all government offices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-storey headquarters building has come up on 38 cents of land at a cost of ₹20 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal presided. Ministers G. R. Anil and Antony Raju, A. A. Rahim, MP, V. K. Prasanth, MLA, Additional Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, Officer on Special Duty (Finance Resources) Mohammed Y. Safirulla, Treasuries director V. Sajan were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app