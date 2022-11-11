Kerala Treasuries department gets new headquarters

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday urged the Department of Treasuries staff to exercise utmost caution to keep their department safe from online fraud. He was speaking after inaugurating the new headquarters of the department at Pattom here.

The government intends to streamline treasury activities further. Cybersecurity has been strengthened in the department as part of a modernisation programme, he said.

Modernisation of government departments is also aimed at strengthening the civil service, which, in turn, will help provide better service to the people, he said, adding that biometric punching will be introduced in all government offices.

The six-storey headquarters building has come up on 38 cents of land at a cost of ₹20 crore.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal presided. Ministers G. R. Anil and Antony Raju, A. A. Rahim, MP, V. K. Prasanth, MLA, Additional Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, Officer on Special Duty (Finance Resources) Mohammed Y. Safirulla, Treasuries director V. Sajan were among those present.