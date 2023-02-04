Kerala treads cautiously on hiring hydrogen buses, KMRL told to re-tender

February 04, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Though the State is exploring alternative fuels as part of reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, the Transport department has decided to tread cautiously on piloting hydrogen-powered buses in the State. A recent high-level meeting of the department decided to go for re-tendering for hiring hydrogen fuel cell buses after the tender issued by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) evoked lukewarm response.

The KMRL has earlier floated a tender for hiring 10 such buses, including the installation of hydrogen fuel dispensation unit and supply of hydrogen fuel. However, the price quoted by the bidder for hydrogen was not realistic and it would cause an additional burden on the State in the long run, sources in the department said. Secretary, Transport, Biju Prabhakar said the bidder had agreed to provide hydrogen at a rate of ₹991 per kg. But hydrogen was available from different sources in the market at around ₹500 per kg and the price was likely to come down in the future, he said.

Hydrogen units in State

Second, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has expressed willingess to set up a hydrogen production unit in the State if the government provides land. Third, the State-owned public sector unit, Travancore Cochin Chemicals (TCC), has been undertaking a feasibility study for the production of in-house clean hydrogen required for powering hydrogen buses.

Further, Reliance has already test-run 10 hydrogen fuel buses of TATA at Jamnagar, Gujarat, and it has rolled out another 24 H 2 -ICE (hydrogen internal combustion engine) buses which are billed as the answer to a greener and sustainable future, in the same city. In addition, Ashok Leyland’s hydrogen internal combustion engine buses are in the final stage.

Contract for 12 years

“So we have to factor in all these aspects and assess the performance of the buses launched before taking a final call. The price quoted by the bidder will be a liability for the State as the contract is for 12 years. Hence the State asked the KMRL to issue re-tender for operating hydrogen buses,” added Mr. Prabhakar.