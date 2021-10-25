Kerala

Kerala Travel Mart Society reconstituted

The Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society has reconstituted its managing committee by re-electing unopposed Baby Mathew as president and Jose Pradeep as secretary in the election held on Saturday.

Elected members

James Kodiyanthara and Jibran Asif too were elected unopposed to the posts of vice president and treasurer respectively. Hari Kumar C. is the new joint secretary. The other newly elected members are S. Swaminathan, Silendran M., Vinod V., Mallika Dineshkumar, Jobin Joseph, Jose Scaria, Zaheer E.N., Manoj Babu, Rakesh O.M., Riaz U.C., Janeesh Jaleel, and Nirmala Lilly.

The KTM Society has been working towards reviving the State’s tourism sector hit hard by the pandemic, said a press release.


