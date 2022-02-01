Kerala Travel Mart deferred to May

The eleventh edition of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), a tourism industry congregation originally scheduled for March 24-27, has been postponed to May 5 to 8 at Kochi in view of the surge in COVID-19 across the world, officials said here on Tuesday.

The revised schedule of the event was announced by Venu V., Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, V.R. Krishna Teja, Director of Tourism, Baby Mathew, KTM Society president, and Jose Pradeep, secretary, at a virtual press conference.

The inaugural ceremony of the event, being organised by the KTM Society, will be followed by three days of deliberations at the Sagara and Samudrika Convention Centre in Willingdon Island in Kochi, they said.

Dr. Venu said the KTM 2022 had been postponed to ensure the safe health of more than 1,000 buyers attending the meet.

The KTM meet is of crucial importance in the State’s efforts to revive the pandemic-hit tourism sector by attracting visitors from across the world, they said.