Kerala Transport Minister welcomes HC order on contract carriages

Automatic alerts on overspeeding vehicles will be sent to RTO officials too in addition to vehicle owners

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 10, 2022 20:52 IST

Minister for Transport Antony Raju on Monday welcomed the Kerala High Court’s order pertaining to contract carriages. The government will take prompt measures to implement the directives of the court, he said. “Some of the court directives are similar to the decisions we have finalised on Monday,” he said.

Law violations will be sternly dealt with, he said. In the wake of the Vadakkenchery bus accident which claimed nine lives, there is an overwhelming demand for strict enforcement, and the High Court too has demanded it, the Minister said.

In the light of the Vadakkenchery accident, arrangements will be made to send automatic alerts on overspeeding vehicles to RTO (Enforcement) officials also in addition to the vehicle owners, the Minister said.

The owner of the tourist bus involved in the Vadakkenchery accident had failed to respond to alerts sent to his mobile phone that the driver was overspeeding, the Minister said. “Two alerts were automatically sent; at 10.18 p.m. and 10.59 p.m. that the bus was overspeeding. But he did not respond,” Mr. Raju said.

