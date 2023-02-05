Kerala transcouple get ready to be natural parents

February 05, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Come March 2023, Ziya Paval and Zahad, a transgender couple in Kozhikode district of Kerala will be the first natural parents in their community in India. Zahad, a 23-year-old transman will give birth to a baby, that is their own flesh and blood. Soon, the birth mother and the biological father will have a role reversal with Zahad being the father of the baby and Ziya will step in as the mother.

It was Ziya herself who announced their impending parenthood on social media a week ago and since then the couple has been the toast of the town. Sharing glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot, Ziya announced that her partner was eight months pregnant.

Ziya, a dancer, was born as a male child in a traditional Muslim family in Malappuram district and had to face societal scorn for her decision to embrace her female identity in her late teens. Similarly, Zahad was born as a girl in a fishing family in Thiruvananthapuram and had largely lived in orphanages as his family lost their home in Cyclone Ockhi in 2017. He too faced the kind of ostracism from society that most transpeople go through, as he wished to be male. They met in Kozhikode in a get-together of transpersons and fell in love.

Legal complications

Ever since they came together three years ago, the couple had no doubts that they wanted to be parents, but the question was ‘how’. It is legally complicated for a transgender couple to adopt a baby in India. The other option was natural consummation, which was again complicated in their case as both of them are in a transition process between sexes. They decided to pause their gender transition process midway in order to have a baby. The process will continue once the baby is born.

“When the door of adoption closed before us, and since we knew that Zahad could conceive as he was yet to remove his uterus, we explored the possibility with the doctors. They gave us a few guidelines to follow, and here we are,” Ziya told The Hindu, admitting that the decision to conceive was emotionally challenging for Zahad, since it represented everything that he was trying to shake away through a sex-reassignment surgery. But he gave in to their innermost desire to be parents.

Breast milk bank

The couple have the support of the staff at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, who are equally nervous, at the same time anxiously waiting for the arrival of the baby. Since Zahad has already removed his breasts as part of gender transition, the couple will depend on the ‘breast milk bank’ of the MCH to feed the baby.