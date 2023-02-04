HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala trans-couple set to welcome baby next month

The couple, who have been living together for the past three years, were undergoing hormone therapy

February 04, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

PTI
The couple, who have been living together for the last three years, announced the news on Instagram on February 1, 2023. Photo credit: Instagram/paval19

The couple, who have been living together for the last three years, announced the news on Instagram on February 1, 2023. Photo credit: Instagram/paval19

A transgender couple in Kerala has announced that they are expecting a baby next month, in possibly the first such pregnancy of a trans person in the country.

Ziya Paval, a dancer, took to Instagram and announced that her partner, Zahhad, is now eight months pregnant.

"We are about to realise my dream of becoming a mother and his dream of becoming a father. An eight-month-old foetus is now in (Zahhad's) belly... From what we came to know, this is the first trans man's pregnancy in India...," Ms. Paval said in the Instagram post.

The couple, who have been living together for the past three years, were undergoing hormone therapy.

However, Zahhad, who was transitioning to become a man, has stalled it to conceive a baby. Zahhad was undergoing the process for breast removal surgery that was stopped for the pregnancy.

Ms. Paval has thanked her family and the doctors for their support.

Related Topics

LGBT / Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.