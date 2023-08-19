Kerala trains its sights on becoming hub of graphene research and development

August 19, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Concerted efforts spearheaded by the Digital University Kerala (DUK) and Industries department to develop the graphene ecosystem of Kerala have gained momentum.

Identified by the State as a strategic industry, graphene and two-dimensional (2D) materials’ research and development is being nurtured through a three-tier model that will culminate with the establishment of a Graphene Park and product development in various applications.

Graphene and its derivatives have a wide range of applications spanning electronics, composites, energy storage, water filtering, sensors, packaging and so on. Scientifically known to be a crucial additive in improving the mechanical, electrical or other physical properties of composite materials, the carbon form is expected to find emphasis in Kerala through a wide range of traditional and emerging industries in addition to textiles, rubber, construction and building materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-stage development model which has been set in motion involves creating a centre for translating research to prototypes, developing facilities in order to translate prototypes to products with small volume production, and establishing large-volume production facilities.

In the short span of a year, significant progress has been made in initiating activities included in the first two stages. The proposed India Innovation Centre for Graphene (IICG) in Kochi involves a tie-up between the DUK and the Centre for Materials of Electronics Technology (C-MET), with Tata Steel being the primary industry partner. Jointly funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the State government and Tata Steel, the ₹86-crore project will have a clean room and other facilities aimed at prototype development.

The second stage that was recently launched involves the implementation of the ‘Graphene-Aurora programme’ that will fill the existing gap between R&D activities and commercialisation. The ₹95-crore programme is being implemented by the DUK with joint funding from MeitY, the State government and various industry partners, including Carborundum Pvt. Ltd. It will be executed through the India Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre that will have facilities at Kalamassery in Kochi and the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to DUK dean (academic) Alex James, who is also the principal investigator for IICG and the Graphene-Aurora programme, the latter will engage micro, small and medium enterprises to collaborate for medium-scale production.

In the third stage of development, a complete Graphene Park will be established by the Industries department. Major research and industrial entities are expected to occupy the park that will facilitate large-scale production of graphene and 2D materials.

“The growth model is ideal for research translation, exploring avenues beyond technology development, for high-skilled capability building, and to thereby enable India assume a leadership role in commercial intellectual properties (IPs) and new-generation industries. We also aspire to redefine the role of universities in the technology development landscape,” said Prof. James.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.