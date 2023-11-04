Kerala Tourism’s pavilion gives a virtual tour of prime sites

November 04, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

At Kerala Tourism’s pavilion set up at Putharikandam Maidanam in the city as part of the Keraleeyam festival, one can go for virtual boating in the backwaters, watch a herd of elephants in Thekkady up close, and have a feel of parasailing over the Kovalam beach.

The pavilion that leveraged digital technology to portray Kerala’s natural beauty and cultural diversity has been drawing a steady stream of visitors since the show opened on Tuesday. Visitors can also try their hand at online games and participate in a live quiz. A virtual reality hub offers a 360-degree view of Kerala’s storied backwaters, forests and wildlife. An LED corridor at the entrance gives a feel of a walk along a beach along with a subtle interplay of light and shade.

AR-based games

The pavilion also features videos and brochures on major tourism destinations, and projects and products of Kerala Tourism. Six Augmented Reality-based online games have been included to attract the youth. Those who want to play the games can scan the QR code displayed at the pavilion, with attractive prizes awaiting high scorers. Each game has a maximum of 50 points and those scoring up to 250 points can claim the prize at the venue. The quiz comprises 10 questions about Kerala Tourism.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas visited the pavilion and chatted up the youth and children present there.