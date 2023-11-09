Kerala Tourism’s pavilion adjudged best at World Travel Market

November 09, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Tourism’s pavilion at the just concluded World Travel Market (WTM) in London has won the best stand award at the leading international travel and hospitality fair that began on November 6. Kerala also stood out with its unique products on display at the show with travel and tourism industry majors from around the world showing interest in the State as an all-season experiential tourism hub. “It’s really a big recognition for Kerala, winning the award at one of world’s largest tourism fairs This is one of the latest in a series of international honours that came by Kerala in recent months,” Tourism Minister P.A Mohamed Riyas said. “Kerala made a big impact at WTM 2023 where visitors to our stand, mostly representatives from global travel and hospitality majors, showed keen interest in our products and initiatives”, said State Tourism Secretary K. Biju, who led the state’s delegation to WTM.

The Kerala Tourism pavilion, which stood on a 126 sq.m space, was themed “The Magical Everyday”, celebrating the festivals of Kerala. The central attraction of the stand was the huge ‘Kettu Kala’ - a gigantic effigy of a pair of bulls. Mr. Biju received the award today on behalf of Kerala Tourism.

Also, on November 7, the show saw the trailer launch of Car and Country’s next leg, featuring Kerala. Two Keralites – Deepak Narendran and Ashique Thahir – are at the wheels in this edition, along with Freddie Hunt, a professional racing driver and son of legendary James Hunt, the 1976 F1 World Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.