Kerala Tourism’s guest houses to get facelift

The guest houses under the Tourism department are set to get a major facelift with the State government giving nod to the proposals for renovation works as part of a project to upgrade and improve amenities at these prime properties, running into around ₹28.5 crore.

The interior furnishing of the new block at the guest house at the scenic Ponmudi will be completed at an estimated cost of ₹99. 9 lakhs. The Department aims to complete the works at this property in December. The government has approved the proposal for the renovation of Yathri Nivas located on the premises of the guest house in Kozhikode at a cost of ₹9 crore.

Yathri Nivas at Devikulam, opened in 2014, will get a makeover at a cost of ₹98 lakh. The works at this property include renovation of building, office room exterior, kitchen, staffroom, electrification and landscaping. A ₹10.39 crore worth project has been got approval for the conservation, repair and restoration works in the heritage wing at the guest house in Kollam. It is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The government has given administrative sanction for ₹6.5 crore for the renovation works of the iconic Kerala House in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to spruce up the facilities considering the prominence of the property. This project will be completed in 18 months. “These are prime properties of Kerala Tourism department, which have a steady footfall of visitors. The renovation project will add new features and make the stay in these guest houses more comfortable and pleasant,” said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. “The work will be completed within the time-frame set for each one of them,” he added.

A building for staff room and car parking cum drivers’ room will come up at the guest house in Kozhikode. Administrative sanction has been given for ₹66 lakh to implement the project which also includes other general upgrading activities at the facility. It will be completed in 12 months.

