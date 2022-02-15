Kerala Tourism unveils campaign to lure couples 

The honeymoon holiday campaign has been stapled with lyrical micro-video songs

Kerala Tourism has launched a honeymoon holiday campaign by stapling it with lyrical micro-video songs to lure honeymooners from across the world to the State. As part of the campaign, the Department of Tourism has produced a music album, ‘Love is in the air’, featuring eight love songs with each song having a duration under one minute. Kerala Tourism has released the songs on its social media pages to promote Kerala as a safe and perfect honeymoon destination. Sung by the popular folk/indie band ‘When Chai Met Toast’, the videos have already got around one lakh views collectively. Besides, the audio songs reached more than 75 lakh people across the country through multiple music platforms such as Spotify, Gaana, Hungama, JioSaavan, Wynk, etc. Pitching the campaign on Valentine’s Day, the Tourism department announced a contest for its social media followers to create reels using the lyrical video love songs released on the social media pages. The best reels will win a free trip across Kerala. The campaign, Honeymoon Holidays, was originally unveiled after the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent travel relaxations. It was temporarily shelved after the pandemic’s third wave started.