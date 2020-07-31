Kerala Tourism to work with other tourism boards

Kerala will work in tandem with tourism boards of other States to revitalise domestic tourism that has suffered a huge beating from COVID-19, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

“Kerala Tourism will work together with other State tourism departments so that a tourist travelling from one State to another has a hassle-free experience. We expect to welcome guests in the next one or two months,” Mr. Surendran said.

The Minister was speaking at the valedictory session of a two-day e-conclave, ‘Travel & Hospitality: What’s Next?’, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). “It is an unprecedented crisis and Kerala Tourism is slowly finding its feet. We have a long way to go, but we are on the right path,” he added.

“We are starting off by reviving domestic tourism, first within our own State, followed by other States. An action plan for the revival is being drawn up and support schemes are under the consideration of the government, including assistance to stakeholders and employees,” the Minister said.

Kerala Tourism is also for collaborating with the Union Ministry of Tourism for the promotion of domestic tourism. Ayurveda, eco-tourism, and adventure tourism will be promoted in a major way to get the tourism sector back on its feet.

Promotion of Ayurveda

Further, Ayurveda would be promoted in a major way, considering the importance of healing and wellness in the current pandemic scenario.

Asserting that Kerala would also be making its presence felt on the Incredible India digital platform by providing content, he revealed that plans were afoot to prepare itineraries that included destinations in the neighbouring States.

“We are sure we will defeat all odds and make a remarkable comeback. The strong synergy between the private and public sector will be a key driving force on our road to recovery,” he said.

The valedictory session was also addressed by Tourism Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, besides Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General, Union Ministry of Tourism.