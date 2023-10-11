HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Tourism to pilot ‘ethnic villages’ project in Idukki

Ethnic village to be set up on two acres of DTPC land, where traditional art forms, cuisine, handicrafts and other cultural expressions of various tribal communities in State will be showcased

October 11, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Soon, tourists visiting Kerala can have a hands-on experience of the State’s ethnic culture without barging into the living spaces of ethnic communities or disturbing their life and ecosystem, thanks to a novel initiative by Kerala Tourism.

Titled Ethnic Villages, the project will be piloted in Idukki district jointly by the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). It envisages setting up an ethnic village on two acres of land of the DTPC, where the traditional art forms, cuisine, handicrafts and other cultural expressions of various tribal communities in the State will be showcased.

The State government has given administrative sanction for ₹1. 27 crore for the first phase of the two-phase project.  “This initiative will present before the world the unique features of Kerala’s ethnic culture,” Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said. Apart from enabling the visitors to have a hands-on feel of the State’s diverse ethnic culture, the project would also help conserve the lifestyle, ecosystem and heritage of ethnic communities, Mr. Riyas added.

The ‘ethnic village’ will have accommodations modelled on the tribal houses, but with modern amenities in a gated property with two sections — tourism activity zone and accommodation zone.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.