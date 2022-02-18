Kerala Tourism to go local in revival bid

A project, Destination Challenge, will promote local sites

Destination Challenge, a project to promote local tourism, will be one of the major strategies of the Tourism Department to revive the badly hit sector. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also announced a revolving fund for industry stakeholders in his policy address in the Kerala Assembly on Friday.

He observed that the sector needs to bounce back after recording its highest negative growth during the pandemic. The domestic tourism sector is currently on the path of revival recording a growth of about 14% during the first nine months of 2021, when compared to 2020.

Caravan tourism

While Destination Challenge will focus on developing local areas with potential as tourism destinations in collaboration local self-governments, responsible tourism will be given support for its new initiatives. Mr. Khan said that Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Supporting Scheme for tourism entrepreneurs will be continued during 2022-23 also. He added that the caravan tourism project, the latest initiative of the department, would be implemented shortly. The stakeholder-friendly project offers a novel experience to the tourists by providing customised camping options in specific destinations.