Kerala Tourism to fix carrying capacity of eco-fragile locales

Kerala Tourism will soon commence discussions with stakeholders to put a cap on the number of visitors to ecologically-fragile locales such as Munnar and the backwaters of Alappuzha.

This is aimed at giving a fillip to the State's sustainable and responsible tourism initiatives. The fixing of carrying capacity was necessitated due to rampant flouting of norms regarding construction of hotels, resorts and the like, apart from indiscriminate dumping of garbage and pollution of land and waterbodies, said a high-ranking official of Kerala Tourism.

Haphazard granting of building permits to tourism stakeholders by the municipality and panchayats has during the past two decades resulted in large-scale clearing of forests and erasing of hills in Munnar and nearby places. Most of the high-rises do not have effluent-treatment plants, with the result that sewage water makes its way into waterbodies. In Alappuzha, pristine backwaters were under threat due to the huge number of house boats that operated within a limited geographical space, the official said.

“Already, there is a carrying capacity fixed on the number of visitors to Thekkady and locales such as Kuruva island in Wayanad, since these places were very eco-sensitive. The Forest Department thus has a say on the number of visitors to the places. Our aim is to make a similar intervention in Munnar, Alappuzha and other locales. The difference is that local bodies call the shots here and not an agency such as the Forest Department. In Alappuzha, the ports and inland navigation departments too are involved. A government-level decision is awaited on limiting the number of visitors and house boats, in accordance with the destinations' carrying capacity,” the official said.

On its part, the Idukki DTPC has been augmenting infrastructure in locales such as Wagamon and Panchalimedu, to woo tourists and to decongest Munnar. The emerging locales needed more eco-friendly accommodation units, tourism sources said.

Fort Kochi

The State government had approved a master plan to regulate and streamline tourists who visit Fort Kochi where encroachments, violation of heritage norms, garbage dumping and clogged waterbodies are issues. The government has approved it. It will be implemented shortly, for which funds are awaited in the coming State Budget, it is learnt.

“Tourist footfalls in a locale will gradually lessen if it is not maintained in a clean and proper manner. A case in point is Kovalam, which was considered among the best beaches in Asia. No tourism locale has exceeded its carrying capacity in Kerala. We wasted tourism resources even without witnessing such high footfalls. The ecological and social impact of tourism must be carefully monitored,” said hotelier Jose Dominic.