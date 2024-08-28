Kerala tourism presented PATA gold award 2024

Kerala Tourism was presented the globally acclaimed Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Award 2024 for its online contest ‘Holiday Heist’ in the Digital Marketing Campaign category, at a function in Bangkok on Wednesday. Tourism Director Sikha Surendran received the award at a function held during PATA Travel Mart 2024, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in the Thailand capital. The award was presented by Peter Semone, PATA Chair in the presence of Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director, Macao Government Tourism Office and Noor Ahmad Hamid, PATA CEO.

Kerala Tourism was the only destination from India to bag the PATA Gold award this year. ‘Holiday Heist’, the month-long ground-breaking campaign was launched in July 2023 to woo tourists through an engaging and thrilling bidding game on the Tourism department’s WhatsApp chatbot Maya. It became a phenomenal hit with travellers making uniquely lowest bids for visiting Kerala’s spectacular destinations. The campaign has witnessed over 80,000 bids, 5.2 lakh conversations, 45 million impressions, and 13 million video views.

The month-long campaign revolved around the concept of ‘lowest unique bidding’, challenging participants to secure tour packages with their lowest and distinctive bids. Some participants, through their ingenious bids, secured tour packages worth over ₹30,000 for a mere ₹5. Set up in 1984, the PATA Grand and Gold Awards recognise the finest contributions from the travel industry in the Asia- Pacific region with the winning projects consistently creating benchmarks for excellence and creativity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.