Kerala Tourism plans national campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 December 2020 23:16 IST

Domestic campaign promotes Kerala safe to travel and holiday

Kerala Tourism, which is seeking a recovery path after the pandemic outbreak, is planning to promote the destination and niche tourism products and increase domestic footfall.

“Two promotional films, in 30 seconds and 60 seconds, to increase footfall to the State post COVID-19 are ready for launch,” a senior tourism official told The Hindu.

Kerala Tourism’s plan is to launch an aggressive campaign, the maiden one for the first quarter of 2021, before the New Year.

Advertising

Advertising

The domestic campaign, centred on key tourist destinations, focusses on the theme “Gods Own Country” is safe to travel and holiday. The campaign is to come up in the print media, social media, television channels, music streaming channels, and over-the-top media services (OTT) platforms.

Kerala Tourism will also use the official website keralatourism.org for attracting tourists and to reboot the tourism economy hit by the pandemic.

In the Virtual Tour Campaign 2021, selected destinations across the State will be posted on the website every month and viewers will be asked to select their favourite destination. The destination that secures the highest number of votes in online voting will be featured on the website.

Kerala cuisine is also being exploited on the digital platform to overcome the impact of the pandemic. As many 100 dishes will be featured on the website for viewers to see how the dishes are prepared. Non-Keralite viewers outside the State and country will have to prepare dishes of their choice at home and post the videos on the website.

A judging committee will choose 10 videos and the winners and their families will be brought to the State on a fully paid trip for seven days. Their visit will be featured on the website.

Those who join the contest will become ambassadors of Kerala and cuisine. A microsite has been created on the website along with 100 videos on cuisine and e-brochure on cuisine.