Kerala Tourism participates in London WTM

The ‘Human by Nature’ promotional campaign was the theme of the Kerala pavilion. Kerala Tourism won the Indian Responsible Tourism One To Watch award for its Aymanam Model Responsible Tourism Village Project, bringing into the global focus the riverine location near Kottayam.

Kerala Tourism, which is looking at a speedy recovery after a pandemic-induced lull, put up an impressive show at the three-day World Travel Market (WTM) 2021 in London.

WTM, held from November 1 to 3, was the first trade fair attended by Kerala Tourism after the COVID-19 outbreak brought the global tourism and hospitality industry to a grinding halt.

The Lakesong Backwater Resort in Kumarakom received the Silver Award in the Decarbonising the Travel and Tourism segment for its initiatives in sustainability and environment protection, a statement said.

Attracting stakeholders

Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas said the State's participation in WTM 2021 attracted leading stakeholders from the travel trade of the United Kingdom, which is a key source market for the state.

“Several buyers were interested to know about the COVID-19 situation in Kerala. To an extent, we would be able to instil confidence among the UK buyers with this participation. We are especially pleased with the award for our Responsible Tourism project as we have scrupulously followed the sustainable development model for the tourism sector,” he was quoted as saying.

Venu V., Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism), said the State was making vigorous efforts to ramp up its tourism sector by launching an array of innovative projects that would strike a chord with the visitors from both India and outside. The Kerala delegation was led by Tourism Director Krishna Teja. The event served as an opportunity to display Kerala as a top tourism destination of the world, he said.

Harold Goodwin, (Director of the Responsible Tourism Partnership and WTM Responsible Tourism Advisor) launched the Human By Nature theme book at the stand. The book explores the Kerala way of life with articles, pictures and travellers' impressions of the State.