Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas releases logo of ‘COVID-audited’ public spaces project at Vellar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 September 2021 21:12 IST

Public places that people can visit without fear or misgivings is a necessity during the pandemic times, says the Minister

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Wednesday released the logo of the 'COVID-audited' public spaces project at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar near Kovalam.

He said that public places that people can visit without fear or misgivings is a necessity during the pandemic times. The Tourism Department has come out with various initiatives to get tourism going during the pandemic, including in-car dining, biobubble tourism and vaccination destinations, of which 'COVID-audited' public spaces is the latest.

Useful model

Mr. Riyas said that this is a good model that can replicated in other locations as well. The project aims at conducting a COVID Audit throughout the campus to ensure that it is COVID-free and to equip Crafts Village to welcome visitors with precautionary arrangements.

Terms and conditions applicable to visitors will be determined as part of this. Conditions will also apply to Craft Village employees. Auditing and security arrangements are being made in accordance with the government's COVID protocols applicable to the tourism sector. A seminar was conducted on the issues dogging the tourism sector and the arts in the context of the pandemic.

Kovalam MLA M. Vincent ,Tourism additional chief secretary V. Venu, doctors S.S. Santosh, and G. Ajith, dancer Methil Devika and magician Gopinath Muthukadu also spoke on the occasion.