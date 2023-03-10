Kerala Tourism makes a strong pitch at Berlin fair

March 10, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Tourism has made a strong presence at the ITB-Berlin tourism trade fair, showcasing diverse experiential products and initiatives catering to the demands of travellers in the post-COVID-19 period.

A pair of gigantic Kettukaala (giant effigies of bulls seen at temple festivals in Kerala) at the stand was the central attraction of the Kerala pavilion on the theme ‘The Magical Everyday’ at the three-day event which concluded on March 9. The event helped global leaders of tourism industry meet, interact, and clinch business decisions.

Led by Principal Secretary, Tourism, K.S. Srinivas and Director, Tourism, P.B. Nooh, the Kerala pavilion had 13 co-exhibitors at the hybrid in-person event, which saw the convergence of more than 5,500 exhibiting companies from 161 countries.

The Kerala stand was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to Germany Parvathaneni Harish, along with Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism.

“We have been able to make a strong statement before the leaders of global tourism industry with our unique products and path-breaking initiatives. The State’s tourism industry will benefit substantially from the business interactions that transpired at the event,” said Mr. Srinivas.

Overseas travellers

“Last year we made an all-time record in attracting domestic tourists. The active presence of Kerala in major events like ITB-Berlin will significantly contribute to regaining the State’s position as a preferred destination for overseas travellers from this year,” Mr. Nooh said.