Kerala Tourism launches new app

Aim is to project unexplored destinations

Continuing its efforts to rejuvenate the tourism sector amid the pandemic, Kerala Tourism has brought out an application that encapsulates the beauty of ‘God’s Own Country’ and provide information on tourist destinations with a single click.

Actor Mohanlal, an avid traveller himself, formally launched the application in the presence of Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyaz here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Riyaz said the platform, which highlights the State’s tourist hotspots, was aimed at projecting its unexplored destinations. The department has made efforts to identify one such destination in each panchayat that could be scenic or historically significant.

Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism V. Venu said the multifarious application had been designed to provide extensive information and services in a user-friendly manner. It would also provide facility to accumulate user-generated content, enabling travellers to record their own experiences.

A key feature of the application is a real-time audio guide that could be activated to provide users with five attractions around their current location on a regular basis while they are on the move. In tune with evolving global trends, Kerala Tourism has also incorporated elements of augmented reality to render an immersive user experience by transporting the app users to their dream destinations.