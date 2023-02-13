ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Tourism holds roadshows in U.S.

February 13, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Tourism dept. showcases new tourism offerings, globally-acclaimed assets, and projects under the ‘responsible tourism’ initiative in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco

The Hindu Bureau

Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal with K.S. Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Kerala Tourism and Tourism trade partners from Kerala. India Tourism Assistant Director, Senthur Kumaran is also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seeking to give a new impetus to its efforts to woo tourists from the U.S., Kerala Tourism department has held a string of roadshows in the prominent cities of  New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Principal Secretary of Tourism K. S Srinivas, who led the high-profile official delegation, made presentations in the three cities, showcasing new tourism offerings, globally- acclaimed assets, and projects under the “Responsible Tourism” initiatives that travellers would experience in the State.

At the New York roadshow, Consul General Randhir Jaiswal was the chief guest while V. Senthur Kumaran, Assistant Director, India Tourism, also attended the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Consul General T.V. Nagendra Prasad was the chief guest at the San Francisco event.

A ‘Go Kerala’ contest was also conducted in all three cities.

“We have been making concerted efforts to expand the spectrum of tourism products and events that would appeal to all types of travellers, be it a backpacker or a high-end spender who would also like to indulge in adventure tourism and explore unexplored places. We are quite enthused by the turnout at all the roadshows in the American cities,” Mr. Srinivas said.

“The USA has been a major market for us, and such roadshows give a significant traction to wooing tourists from that country,” he added.

The delegation included prominent trade partners from Kerala, such as CGH Earth; Alhind Tours and Travels; Cosima Holidays India; Pioneer Personalized Holidays; Kairali Ayurvedic Healing Village; and Somatheeram Ayurveda Group. 

Very recently, The New York Times had featured Kerala as ‘one of the 52 places to visit in 2023’ while TIME magazine had last year mentioned the state as ‘One of the World’s Greatest Places to Visit in 2022’.

As per the 2019 statistics, 109,859 tourists from the USA visited Kerala, while the total number of their arrivals in India stood at 15,12,032.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US