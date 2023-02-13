Kerala Tourism holds roadshows in U.S.

February 13, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Seeking to give a new impetus to its efforts to woo tourists from the U.S., Kerala Tourism department has held a string of roadshows in the prominent cities of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Principal Secretary of Tourism K. S Srinivas, who led the high-profile official delegation, made presentations in the three cities, showcasing new tourism offerings, globally- acclaimed assets, and projects under the “Responsible Tourism” initiatives that travellers would experience in the State.

At the New York roadshow, Consul General Randhir Jaiswal was the chief guest while V. Senthur Kumaran, Assistant Director, India Tourism, also attended the event.

Consul General T.V. Nagendra Prasad was the chief guest at the San Francisco event.

A ‘Go Kerala’ contest was also conducted in all three cities.

“We have been making concerted efforts to expand the spectrum of tourism products and events that would appeal to all types of travellers, be it a backpacker or a high-end spender who would also like to indulge in adventure tourism and explore unexplored places. We are quite enthused by the turnout at all the roadshows in the American cities,” Mr. Srinivas said.

“The USA has been a major market for us, and such roadshows give a significant traction to wooing tourists from that country,” he added.

The delegation included prominent trade partners from Kerala, such as CGH Earth; Alhind Tours and Travels; Cosima Holidays India; Pioneer Personalized Holidays; Kairali Ayurvedic Healing Village; and Somatheeram Ayurveda Group.

Very recently, The New York Times had featured Kerala as ‘one of the 52 places to visit in 2023’ while TIME magazine had last year mentioned the state as ‘One of the World’s Greatest Places to Visit in 2022’.

As per the 2019 statistics, 109,859 tourists from the USA visited Kerala, while the total number of their arrivals in India stood at 15,12,032.