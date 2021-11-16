Kerala Tourism Department to open more ‘Foodie Wheels’ restaurants in State

KOZHIKODE

16 November 2021 20:28 IST

The Tourism Department plans to open ‘Foodie Wheels’ restaurants in 20 major tourist locations in the State. Launching the classification and certification of hotels under the aegis of the Responsible Tourism Mission at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said ‘Foodie Wheels’ would follow the model of the one set up at Vaikom, where a KSRTC double-decker bus has been converted into a restaurant.

The Minister said economic feasibility and employment generation were the other specialities of the project. He said old bridges not used for traffic any more would be converted into food streets in a project in collaboration with the Public Works Department.

The Minister also launched an online portal to submit applications for several schemes of the Tourism Department.

Advertising

Advertising