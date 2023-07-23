Kerala Tourism comes up with bidding game to woo tourists to Kerala

July 23, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In an effort to boost the tourism sector, Kerala Tourism on Sunday launched a unique bidding game called ‘Holiday Heist’ to woo tourists from across the country and abroad. The game offers tourists a chance to win vacation packages at “unbelievably low prices”.

“Powered by WhatsApp, the unique game offers the participants an exciting bidding experience, where they can effectively win tour packages showcasing Kerala’s globally acclaimed captivating destinations,” a release issued by the Kerala tourism said..

One of the major highlights of the game is the “unbelievably low prices” for the tour packages on offer. The game is based on the concept of ‘lowest unique bidding’, in which participants can compete to secure tour packages with their lowest bids in a most unique manner. Compared to traditional auctions, strategic thinking and creativity are the hallmarks of this bidding game, which will indicate each player’s distinctiveness, it said.

Maya, Kerala Tourism’s official WhatsApp chatbot (7510512345), will serve as the platform for the game.

The bidders can win 30 captivating packages at “amazingly” low prices.

On the first day of the launch of the game, Maya received a total of 50,000 bids with lucky winners securing packages worth ₹30,000 for an unimaginable ₹5, the release said. To participate in the bidding game, one has to send the message ‘Holiday Heist’ to Maya, select the package of the day and start bidding. The winning bid will be announced every day after 3 p.m, it added. To play the game, visit wa.me/917510512345?text=HolidayHeist, the release said.