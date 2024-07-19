Kerala Tourism campaign wins PATA Gold award

Kerala Tourism has won the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Award 2024 for its online contest ‘Holiday Heist’ in Digital Marketing Campaign category. The month-long campaign was launched in July 2023 to woo tourists through a bidding game on the Tourism department’s WhatsApp ChatBot ‘Maya.’ Travellers from across the country made 80,000 bids to visit the State’s prime destinations at low prices.

The bidding game also generated over 45 million impressions besides amassing 13 million plus video views. Some of the participants also managed to secure tour packages worth over ₹30,000 for ₹5.

5.2 lakh interactions

During the campaign period, Maya witnessed 5.2 lakh interactions, as participants bonded over their love for travel in Kerala. The game revolved around the concept of ‘lowest unique bidding’, challenging participants to secure tour packages. Unlike traditional auctions, strategic thinking and creativity were at the forefront, celebrating the uniqueness of each player.

The PATA Gold Award 2024 will be presented to Kerala Tourism at a function at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand on August 28. Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas said Holiday Heist had redefined tour package promotions. He said the award was a recognition of the campaign through which Kerala managed to woo back tourists post-pandemic era. “We have to keep up the momentum of growth by introducing novel concepts like this,” he said.

The PATA Grand and Gold Awards recognise the best contributions from the travel industry in the Asia- Pacific region.