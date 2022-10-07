Kerala Tourism bags PATA gold award for marketing campaign

The PATA Gold Awards virtual ceremony

Kerala Tourism has bagged the Gold Award of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) for 2022 in Printed Marketing Campaign category.

Kerala Tourism Director P.B. Nooh received the award from Liz Ortiguera, CEO, PATA, and Maria Helena de Senna Fernandez, director, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), in a virtual ceremony on Friday.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas termed the award as a great honour for Kerala Tourism. “The sustained marketing campaign has already started yielding results, as the State has been witnessing a high footfall of both domestic and international visitors since the turn of this year,” he said.

The PATA Gold Awards recognise the best in marketing, creativity and innovation tailored for the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

Kerala has been featured prominently in national and international channels, newspapers, magazines, portals, and airport displays, helping the State to regain its reputation as a must-visit destination after the pandemic-triggered crisis.