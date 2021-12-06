Kerala tops medals tally at IndiaSkills regional contest

Kerala topped the tally with 32 medals at the IndiaSkills 2021 southern regional competition held at Visakhapatnam.

A total of 124 of the 400 young participants, aged between 19 and 24 years, from five States—Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala— were declared winners at the two-day event.

The participants showcased their potential in 51 skills such as brick laying, autobody repair, welding, beauty therapy, hotel reception, mobile robotics, health and social care, landscape gardening, carpentry, painting and decorating and Web technologies. Karnataka emerged second with 29 medals, followed by Tamil Nadu with 21, Andhra Pradesh 18, and Telangana 2.

Of the total winners, 62 were awarded gold medals with a cash prize of ₹21,000 and 62 received silver medals along with ₹11,000.

The winners of the four regional competitions (East, West, North and South) will get an opportunity to exhibit their skills at IndiaSkills Nationals to be held in January 2022. IndiaSkills Nationals gold and silver medalists in each skill will represent the country at the WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai, China (October 2022).

K.K. Raju, Chairman, New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), and Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, Adviser to Government (Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation - Skill Development & Training), were present at the closing ceremony.