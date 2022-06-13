Kerala

Kerala tops in National e-services Delivery Assessment

Kerala has topped the rankings among major States in the National e-services Delivery Assessment conducted by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG). The State ranked first in the category of State portal- single window access to information and service links. It also got the sixth rank in the second category of digital delivery of service.

The DARPG had constituted the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) in 2019 as part of its mandate to boost the e-government endeavours and drive digital government excellence. The biennial study assesses States, Union Territories (UTs), and focuses on Central Ministries on the effectiveness of e-Governance service delivery. These portals were assessed on four parameters -accessibility, content availability, ease of use, and information security and privacy.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the State could come on top in the rankings because it facilitated service delivery effectively using the latest technology.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2022 5:56:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-tops-in-national-e-services-delivery-assessment/article65523247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY