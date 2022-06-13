Kerala tops in National e-services Delivery Assessment
Kerala has topped the rankings among major States in the National e-services Delivery Assessment conducted by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG). The State ranked first in the category of State portal- single window access to information and service links. It also got the sixth rank in the second category of digital delivery of service.
The DARPG had constituted the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) in 2019 as part of its mandate to boost the e-government endeavours and drive digital government excellence. The biennial study assesses States, Union Territories (UTs), and focuses on Central Ministries on the effectiveness of e-Governance service delivery. These portals were assessed on four parameters -accessibility, content availability, ease of use, and information security and privacy.
In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the State could come on top in the rankings because it facilitated service delivery effectively using the latest technology.
