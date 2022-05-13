Top Kerala News developments today

Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

May 13, 2022 10:18 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 13, 2022

Chief Minister to chair an in-person cabinet meeting

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair the first in-person meeting of the cabinet following his return from the U.S.

Deliberations on how to circumvent the Centre’s move to bring off-budget borrowings by special purpose entities such as KIIFB under the State’s annual borrowing limit reportedly top the agenda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other issues such as disbursing salaries to KSRTC employees, the State’s financial situation, and the progress of K-Rail (Silverline) are on the agenda.

Read more news from Kerala here.