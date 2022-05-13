Kerala

Top Kerala News developments today

Pinarayi Vijayan. File.

Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Chief Minister to chair an in-person cabinet meeting

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair the first in-person meeting of the cabinet following his return from the U.S.

Deliberations on how to circumvent the Centre’s move to bring off-budget borrowings by special purpose entities such as KIIFB under the State’s annual borrowing limit reportedly top the agenda.

Other issues such as disbursing salaries to KSRTC employees, the State’s financial situation, and the progress of K-Rail (Silverline) are on the agenda.

Read more news from Kerala here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kerala
Kochi
Thiruvananthapuram
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2022 10:19:07 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-top-news-developments-may-13-2022/article65409850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY