Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on May 13, 2022
Chief Minister to chair an in-person cabinet meeting
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair the first in-person meeting of the cabinet following his return from the U.S.
Deliberations on how to circumvent the Centre’s move to bring off-budget borrowings by special purpose entities such as KIIFB under the State’s annual borrowing limit reportedly top the agenda.
Other issues such as disbursing salaries to KSRTC employees, the State’s financial situation, and the progress of K-Rail (Silverline) are on the agenda.
