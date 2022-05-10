Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 10, 2022

Idol of Neythalakkavu Bhagavathy, atop the elephant Ernakulam Sivakumar, coming out of the Thekke Gopura Nada of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple, Thrissur, for Thrissur Pooram Vilambaram ritual on May 9, 2022 | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

1.Thrissur Pooram to be celebrated today

Thousands will throng the Vadukkunathan temple in Thrissur to celebrate Thrissur Pooram. Fire and Rescue department services and police have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the fete. Crowd control regulations and traffic restrictions around the Swaraj Ground and temple precincts are in place.

2. Vlogger’s death

Forensic doctors are likely to submit a preliminary report indicating the popular vlogger Rifa Mehnu’s cause of death. After her family complained of foul play, the police exhumed the body for a re-postmortem examination.

3. Traders protest

Traders in Kozhikode are protesting the attack on the employees of a store in Perambra for not putting non- Halal meat on the stands for sale. Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi is spearheading the agitation demanding the arrest of the suspects.