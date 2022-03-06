Top Kerala News developments today

Actor Dileep. File photo: Special arrangement

March 06, 2022 10:21 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 6, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Survivor in actor Dileep case to address online town hall

The survivor in the sexual assault case in which actor Dileep is one of the accused will appear in an online town hall at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The State Crime Branch had recently slapped a second case on Mr. Dileep for allegedly plotting the murder of police officers who charged him for conspiracy in the 2017 crime

2. CM to inaugurate 35 acre solar power plant

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a 12 M.W. solar power plant set up by the Cochin International Airport Limited at Payyannur in Kannur. The installation spans 35 acres of land and is the first of many green energy projects on the anvil. With the commissioning of the Payyannur plant, the installed capacity of CIAL will soon reach 50 MW-

3. Women’s Parliament to debate gender issues

National Women’s Commission and Kerala Women’s Commission will jointly organise Women’s Parliament in Kozhikode ahead of International Women’s Day highlighting gender issues and the preservation of women’s rights

