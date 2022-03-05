Top Kerala News developments today

People protesting against the K-Rail project at Piralasseri near Chengannur on March 3, 2022. Photo: Handout

March 05, 2022 09:53 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 5, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister to address meeting on Silverline

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take part in an explanatory meeting on the SilverLine semi high speed rail project in Kozhikode. K-Rail protesters to take out march to venue.

2. Water Metro to be unveiled today

Water Metro ferries in Vyttila-Kakkanad route to be unveiled today. The first batch of five Water Metro ferries in Kochi is set for launch in April.

3. Vlogger's kin to move police for legal action

Relatives of vlogger Rifa Mehnu who passed away in Dubai, will approach police for legal action alleging murder. Dubai police is yet to confirm the cause of death

