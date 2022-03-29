Top Kerala News developments today

Shops and establishments downed their shutters following the all-India strike called by the joint council of various central trade unions on Monday and Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Vibhu H.

March 29, 2022 10:30 IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 29, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. General strike enters second day

The second day of the national strike by various trade unions is unfolding in Kerala against the backdrop of a High Court order forbidding government employees from absenting themselves from duty without a justifiable reason.

Various traders' organisations have declared they would open for business on Tuesday in the light of the HC directive to the government to give protection to employees reporting for work as well as shops, banks and fuel outlets. The HC had also directed the government to restore public transportation and prosecute those who disrupt everyday life.

2. Dileep to be questioned for the second consecutive day

Crime Branch police to question actor Dileep for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The agency is investigating the actor and his kin on suspicion of plotting the murder of police officers who arraigned Dileep as accused in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case.

3. Kerala HC to hear Dileep's plea

The Kerala High Court will hear a petition by actor Dileep seeking to quash the murder conspiracy case registered against him by the Crime Branch.

4. Appeal against conviction in Sister Abhaya murder case

The High Court will hear an appeal filed by Sister Sephy and Fr. Kottoor against their conviction in the Sister Abhaya murder case.

5. Meet against Silverline at Kallayi

Anti-Silverline convention to be held in Kallayi, Kozhikode. Last week, the neighbourhood had witnessed clashes between local people, police, and revenue surveyors.

