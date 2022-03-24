Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 24, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Pinarayi Vijayan to meet PM Modi in New Delhi to seek Centre's sanction for K-Rail

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to seek early clearance for the K-Rail (SilverLine) semi highspeed railway project. Mr. Vijayan is also expected to request Mr. Modi to sanction the much-anticipated airport at Sabarimala.

2. Private bus operators go on indefinite strike

Private bus operators will go on an indefinite strike from Thursday demanding a hike in ticket charges. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has enhanced mofussil services to mitigate commuter misery in the light of the discontinuation of private transport bus services. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is scheduled to take a final call on the ticket fare hike demand.

3. High Court to hear plea against Pink Police conduct

Kerala High Court will hear the State's plea against the single bench order awarding compensation to the minor Dalit girl falsely accused by a "Pink Police" woman officer of stealing her mobile phone.

4. Kochi and Kozhikode Municipal budget presentation

Deputy Mayors of the Kochi and Kozhikode corporations to present the annual budget in the respective Municipal Councils.

5. All India Inter University Taekwondo championship prize distribution

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Sports minister V. Abdurahiman to distribute prizes to the winners of the All India Inter University Taekwondo championship in Thiruvananthapuram.

